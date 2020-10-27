To the editor:
One wonders whether William Marvel’s main interest lies in addressing specific historical inaccuracies, or simply in spouting his brand of ideological dogma by playing all of the right-wing’s greatest hits in his recent column in defense of his “conservative whipping boy” friend, Tom McLaughlin. His use of the terms “liberal,” “pundit,” “radical doctrine,” “progressive ideology,” “provocative,” and “activist journalism” in his piece betrays his obvious slant.
Is it no longer possible, in this day and age, to have a dialogue about historical events without trying to demean and belittle anyone with a difference of opinion? What possible difference could it make, in connection to the substance of the arguments offered, that I happen to be a “relative newcomer to Tamworth” (only having been present here off and on for about 30 years, and a tax-paying property owner for 15) or that I (he presumes to assume) enjoy a “comfortable retirement” of “late-life leisure,” much less what my political leanings might be?
Mr. Marvel doesn’t attempt to refute any of the particular historical points I raised in my letter; to attempt to do so would have been futile, obviously, as they all are accurate statements of verifiable fact. Instead, he resorts to the time-worn reactionary reliance upon deflection and misdirection to take the readers’ minds off the facts of the statements. Don’t have a rebuttal to the facts of massacres of Native Americans and lynchings of Black people? Chide me, instead, for “reflexive insinuations of racism.”
He disputes my interpretation of Mr. McLaughlin’s quotation marks around the word “won” in reference to Ms. Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize as having to do with the color of her skin. He states that “(McLaughlin)never mentioned her race, and merely disputed her project’s hypotheses.” If, in fact, Mr. McLaughlin had merely disputed the hypotheses of Ms. Hannah-Jones’ opus, I never would have bothered to interject an opinion of his column. I submit that Mr. Marvel’s conclusion otherwise is an even more obvious case of “historical revisionism” than Mr. McLaughlin’s original article.
Kathi Padgett
Tamworth
