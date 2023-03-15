To the editor:
Madison has strong land-use zoning ordinances to regulate what is permitted and not permitted.
These were approved in the late 1980s by the voters and have been amended over the years by the voters.
The select board, the planning board and the attorneys for both, agree that short-term rental businesses are not a permitted use in the two residential zones. The select board is required by law to enforce zoning and sometimes this requires going to court.
Madison has begun the process of notifying property owners that are not in compliance with current zoning regulations. If legal action is unavoidable, our strong ordinances should result is a positive decision for Madison. In New Hampshire if the municipality is the prevailing party, the district or superior court judge is required to award them all attorney fees and all out of pocket expenses.
Madison gets court order for reimbursement.
The district or superior court judge is also required to impose a civil penalty of $275 for the first offense and $550 for any subsequent offense for each day that the land use violation is found to continue. This removes any discretion the judge may have had to lower the amount of the daily penalty. There is also a provision to lien the property for nonpayment of legal fees and penalties, just as they do with unpaid property taxes.
Madison gets paid.
This Warrant Article 16 for $80,000 provides for legal costs to protect our residential communities and our property rights.
Yes, $80,000 is a lot of money but is actually only $26 in taxes on a $200,000 property, which is a cup of DD coffee once a month for a year.
Please vote yes for Article 16 and support the town of Madison.
Katharine Koziel
Madison
(1) comment
Um... don't you rent out your own home?
