Tin Mountain Conservation Center has been providing programs to schools, including the three Conway elementary schools for 43 years. This year, over 3,500 students — in both elementary and high schools — are receiving environmental educational classes and outdoor experiences with Tin Mountain. Through our programs, students receive a consistent, high-quality natural science education that otherwise would be non-existent.
Currently, Tin Mountain programs are included on the list of programs to be cut to achieve the $1.2 million budget cut proposed by the Conway budget committee.
During the 2022-23 school year, TMCC will reach 500 elementary students in the Conway School District with multi-session, hands-on programs during which, students learn and apply skills in the natural environment. From first through sixth grade, students study a different scientific topic/ecological system each year. This program, Project KITE (Kids in the Environment), builds on the preceding grade’s work providing students with a progressive knowledge of the environment throughout their time in elementary school.
The board of trustees at Tin Mountain remain committed to providing high quality, affordable environmental education programs for all schools in the Mount Washington Valley.
Each school only pays half of the actual cost of the Tin Mountain program. The projected cost to the Conway School District is $13,900. The balance of the program’s cost is covered through fundraising events supported by the board, staff, and members of Tin Mountain.
Passing the proposed budget with cuts, leaves the three Conway elementary schools as the only schools in the Mount Washington Valley, western Maine, and Gorham and Berlin without Tin Mountain environmental education programs.
Please attend the meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium and support Tin Mountain in our schools.
Susan and Karl Pfeil, Tom Albert, Kim Matte
Conway residents and trustees of Tin Mountain Conservation Center
