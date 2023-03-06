To the editor:

Tin Mountain Conservation Center has been providing programs to schools, including the three Conway elementary schools for 43 years. This year, over 3,500 students — in both elementary and high schools — are receiving environmental educational classes and outdoor experiences with Tin Mountain. Through our programs, students receive a consistent, high-quality natural science education that otherwise would be non-existent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.