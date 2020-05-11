To the editor:
I am supporting Mary Seavey for Conway selectman. Mary has done a terrific job in helping to manage the town affairs. She is always available to answer questions and welcomes input from the townspeople. You can always find Mary out and about almost any day of the week.
We are fortunate to have Mary Seavey as one of our selectmen and she needs to be re-elected for another term. I ask that you give her your vote on May 12.
Karen Umberger
Kearsarge
