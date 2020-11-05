To the editor:
I want to thank all of the voters in Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Hales Location who came out on a cold blustery day to vote, especially the person who arrived at the polls at 5:45 so he could be the first to vote.
I also appreciate the many who submitted absentee ballots. I thank you for your confidence in returning me to Concord. I will do the very best that I can to serve each and every one of you. I am always willing to listen, provide assistance and you can call me at any time with questions, 356-6881.
Karen Umberger
Kearsarge
