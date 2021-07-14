To the editor:
Aww ... Mr. Conte ... Mr. Conte ...
My most recent letter in the Sun commenting on your “lack of civics knowledge” still stands. As in your most recent letter, about federal spending, which was supposedly a response to my letter, had absolutely nothing to do with anything that I had written to you about civics.
Case in point, is that your lack of civics and government knowledge remains. In my letter to you, I was merely pointing out why the government collects taxes, which is to finance various public services including paying for national disasters and helping out states in need.
I never said anything “about rich people not keeping their hard earned money,” providing they pay their fair share of taxes rather than adding to our country’s national debt.
Yes, obviously the stimulus payments to many Americans added to our national debt, but in case you don’t remember, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many folks lost their jobs, couldn’t pay their mortgages or rent, not to mention, many families didn’t even have enough money to feed their families.
I was very blessed and fortunate, as I didn’t qualify for the stimulus payments, but many families weren’t so lucky. Yes, our government does for sure have a spending problem, so no arguments with you there, Mr. C. However, the current excessive spending issue already existed and was created several administrations ago.
Also, regarding “your cradle to grave” comment, perhaps you need to go back and re-read the previous letters that I wrote in response to yours, as it seems that you may have a reading/comprehension issue, along with your lack of civics and government knowledge.
Lastly, I have nothing against the conservative view-point, but apparently you do, as you keep referring to it?
As far as speaking Chinese, how did you know? I speak not only English, but Mandarin as well, and I have some experience with Cantonese and Woo-Chinese, so no worries there, Mr. C. as I should be all set if and when China comes calling (which is highly doubtful).
Zhu’ nin you meihao de yitian, kong dai xiansheng (English translation: Have a great day Mr. Conte)!
Karen Porter
Freedom
