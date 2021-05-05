To the editor:
Bar Harbor, Maine, another tourist town, has struggled with the short-term rental issue also and has spent many years researching it. The concerns — affordable housing, too many STRs in residential neighborhoods, noise etc. (sound familiar?). They also have to consider some issues that Conway does not, such as housing students for the College of the Atlantic and a seasonal-only tourist season.
Like Conway, Bar Harbor brought in a third-party research team for data gathering. However, their analysis was far more in depth than that seemingly done for Conway. The analysis included how many STRs, what type of housing is used for STRs, whole living unit or single rooms within, how many STRs owned by any one person, where they are located relative to the various zones, average length of stay of guests, overall income from the rentals and in consideration of the affordable housing shortage, what the median salary of local residents is, what the median cost of long-term rental in town is, what the median house cost is and many other facts too many to mention here.
All this was put into a slide deck for public discussion. Bar Harbor has engaged the public many times during this process and is still doing so. There were “listening” sessions in January 2020, and again this year where the public, both local and out of state property owners, were invited to participate.
The public were invited to city council Zoom discussions throughout 2020. They have used online survey tools. And I know of three drafts (likely many more) to the proposed ordinances — each edited after a public discussion.
Parts of the evolving ordinances include establishing a minimum of four nights per stay, capping the number of STR licenses, two different type of STRs to be included (a) where the STR is in a primary residence and b) not in a primary residence), transferability of licenses at time of transfer of property through sale or inheritance, how many licenses anyone owner can have and again many other points that we don’t have the space to list.
All in all, Bar Harbor officials are being data driven, inclusive and non-emotional. They are also not rushing into a set of ordinances. They really are an example of trying to strike the right balance. Will everyone end up happy? No, of course not, and will the STR ordinances solve all the housing problems? No, they can’t. But the inclusivity and willingness to look at all angles is admirable.
Hopefully, Conway can come together and solve the challenges. I don’t want to envision either long, drawn out legal battles for the town or for STR owners. Nor do I want to envision a town without STRs.
The millennial generation lives in a “share” culture, cars (Uber etc), vacation accommodation (STRs), collaborative teams in the work-place and the pronoun us not me.
Hotels, motels and B&Bs are not the answer. That was the need/desire of my parents’ generation. The millennial generation wants a home away from home, they want to share vacations and experiences with another family, or an extended family. Conway will lose out on future generations of tourists and all that entails if they don’t get a balanced view on STRs.
Karen Moore-Brunelle
Conway and Bar Harbor, Maine (vacation home)
