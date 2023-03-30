Wow, William Marvel’s opinion column, “Vacationless,” took my breath away. His description of those visiting this area as “… fundamentally unhappy people trying to escape, temporarily, from unsatisfactory lives” was quite nasty, if not completely wrong.
Yes, he was right with one aspect of the piece. People did not “vacation” much in the 1800s. Many were farmers, and as I found out when I first moved up here in 1971 and attempted to be a farmer, the animals never take a day off. Nor do the farm chores. Second, back in the 1800s, even the first half of the 1900s, his sometime trips to Kansas would have taken weeks, if not months to accomplish. But, note, people did visit here during those times, hence all the grand hotels. In fact, many would come for a whole season and, I’m thinking, for the same reasons people vacation here now.
I grew up in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area, but my father was from Boston so all of our “vacations” were to New England — either to the New Hampshire lakes and mountains or to the coast of Maine. I moved here because of those vacations and falling in love with the mountains, the rocky streams, the breathtaking views, and the inviting villages.
So, despite shopping outlets and more and more growth, I’m pretty sure those are the same reasons most people still flock to this area. Not to get away from “unsatisfactory lives” but more to enhance their lives through the different experiences they can have here.
"The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page." — St. Augustine.
