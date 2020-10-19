To the editor:
The United States has 4 percent of the world’s population but approximately 26 percent of its COVID-19 cases and 24 percent of its COVID-19 deaths.
A recent editorial in the Oct. 8 edition of then New England Journal of Medicine has pointed out that although the U.S. had ample warning, we were incapable of testing effectively and couldn’t provide the basic personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and the general public when COVID-19 hit our shores.
The U.S. continues to be behind the curve in testing. Test results are often delayed and therefore useless for disease control. Quarantine and isolation measures were instituted late and inconsistently with no method of enforcement. Masks became a political football rather than an infection control measure.
Our political leaders have often chosen to ignore or even denigrate experts. Donald Trump has undercut trust in science and in government to the detriment of the health of the country.
To quote the New England Journal of Medicine editorial board, “When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent.”
It’s imperative that we vote them out on Nov. 3, bring in responsible federal leadership and restore the public trust in our science and public health institutions.
Justino Fernandes
Madison
