To the editor:
I am neither Republican or Democrat. I vote for whoever I believe in. I am sick of hearing about Hunter Biden riding his father’s coattail. Look at what’s in the White House. You have Don Jr. who’s just as crooked as his father and not very bright, son-in-law Jared, who is even worse, and don’t get me started on the blonde bobblehead daughter.
Trump has his whole family running this country and look how that’s turned out. Four more years of this crooked pathological liar will completely destroy this country. He is a racist and he has made the U.S. the leader in COVID-19 deaths. No, he did not cause the virus, but his not showing leadership has caused way too many deaths and that’s criminal.
Three simple steps and we could come out of this — masks, social distancing and hand washing — how hard is it to follow these steps?
Political shame on him for his comments on our veterans. It makes me sick. He’s the one whose daddy paid to get him out of the draft. It is shameful. My grandfather fought in World War II and he was above draft age, but went to serve his country and lost his life. I never got the joy of having him in my life.
I do not understand how anyone can support this poor excuse of a human being. It’s time to put back a leader who knows what he’s doing in the White House. The Republicans in the Senate you could not find their backbone with an MRI. Starts tanding up to him. Do your job. You were voted in to do a job and all of you and this joke of a president have failed the American people. It is shameful and disgusting.
Julie Webster
Conway
