To the editor:
This is in response to Joseph Dorsett’s letter on June 18. I am not going to keep going back and forth with you. You have your opinion and I have mine. It seems to me since this bothers you so much you either own a short-term rental or have a family friend who does.
You are not the one who is kept up at night while these people are loud, rude and obnoxious way into the early morning hours. We have to be to work early in the morning. You’re not the one who has to pick up their trash that has made it on to your property.
This is not about owning a second home. It’s about the people they rent to. As I said before, there are some nice families, but most of them are loud rude and disrespectful.
Those are the ones that have ruined it. You did not insult me because I really don’t care what your opinion is of me. You say we should suck it up. I think you should suck it up. Conway voters exercised their rights by voting no on them. I am sorry it bothers you but we have rights also and we spoke with the vote, so suck it up.
Julie Webster
Conway
