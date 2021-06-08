To the editor:
This is in response to the letter by Joseph Dorsett. First of all, you turned my letter political and, second, you missed the whole point because you are one-sided.
My point was about the lack of housing for locals. Out-of-towners have bought everything up and making serious money off them while families who work two or three jobs are homeless or had to leave the valley where they were born and raised. People in STRs are loud well into the wee hours. There are plenty of hotels in the valley and more being built for these people.
Don’t you dare tell me about suffering families. I am one of them. You need to get a grip and put your brain in gear because to me if you had read the letter with some level of IQ you would have seen what I was saying.
Julie Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.