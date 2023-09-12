To the editor:

I am so tired of the way everyone keeps throwing around the word “charity.” Charity means giving to someone in need to help them out of the kindness of your heart, expecting nothing in return, not for profit, personal gain or to make our jobs easier.

The problem is that bake sales take a lot of time and energy and raise very little money. And with the federal change in deduction for charitable donations, I am sure charities are seeing lower cash donations.

"Charitable gaming" has a long history in New England and has raised millions of dollars while providing an opportunity that, like it or not, humans will pay for. Most people can play these games responsibly and do not exhibit anti-social behavior. Thing of grandma and grandpa enjoying their local Bingo game.

If you are against the evils of gambling, how about you start by banning state lotteries, then move on to for-profit casinos and now sports betting? The harm to those who suffer from gambling addictions is about one billion times more with for-profit or state-sponsored gambling than charitable gambling.

