To the editor:
There is an article on the ballot for Madison’s town meeting requesting support of an $80,000 legal fund. This trust will be used to take legal action against property owners who have been using their properties for residential uses.
I would prefer to see the town of Madison spend $80,000 to meet actual challenges. More financial support for local educators, supplies or technological upgrades could ensure that Madison’s students have a strong start. Funding a full-time recreation position would allow continued growth of the pilot program that offered recreation opportunities for all ages. Wouldn’t it be nice to grow these programs and support rural character with stronger community ties? As the wife of a firefighter, there is never enough money and equipment to ensure that this department’s needs are met. More training and equipment upgrades could mean the difference between saving a property or life — or not.
The rhetoric is the people who own a second home in Madison do not care about the community. This could not be further from the truth. Many of us donate money and time to Madison-based charities. Most second homeowners care about their neighbors and, even if they do rent their homes, have protections in place to ensure that those enjoying the valley do not disrupt the rural character. Last, letters to the editor in the past week have stated that second homeowners do not support regulations. This is false. A team of people has worked diligently to propose regulations to the planning board that ensure life safety and community comfort.
Eighty thousand dollars is a lot of money to support positive improvements. Consider what will have the biggest, long-term community impact and what will make Madison a better place for all to live, work and enjoy when you cast your vote on March 18.
Julie Arrison-Bishop
Silver Lake
