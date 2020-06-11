To the editor:
Workers for the 2020 Census have resumed going door-to-door dropping off information about participating in the 2020 Census.
Currently Bartlett and Jackson have been singled out as lagging behind other communities in the number of returned responses. Since the numbers really do matter, I think it is important for people to understand both how easy it is to fill out the census form, and how much depends on an accurate count.
Some people may be waiting for instructions to come to them in the mail. If you get your mail via a post office box, you won`t be getting the census information. However, you can easily fill out the form online at 2020census.gov. It will instruct you about how to fill out the form when you don`t have a code issued by the Census Bureau. There are 12 questions designed to determine how many people were living at your address on April 1, 2020. The information is confidential and not shared with anyone, even with other governmental agencies.
The Constitution requires an accurate headcount every 10 years. The data collected is used to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds to communities over the next 10 years. These funds are available for roads, hospitals, fire departments, and schools along with hundreds of other programs. Rural communities like Bartlett and Jackson get money for rural education grants, business eneterprise grants, state wildlife grants, hunter education and other programs specific to rural areas.
So, its easy to see that the more people who are counted, the more federal tax money will be returned to our communities.
Please take five minutes and do your part in the 2020 Census today.
Julia King
League of Women Voters Mount Washington Valley
Glen
