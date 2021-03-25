To the editor:
Our veterans and active military deserve better.
What I am hearing and seeing is just unbelievable. As Americans, how can anyone understand and accept how the Biden administration could pay for illegal immigrants to stay in a hotel with heat and a comfy bed.
Meanwhile, our troops are sleeping on the concrete in garages in Washington, D.C., and we have veterans who have sacrificed their lives and are homeless so we can "Live Free or Die."
Our veterans and active military can't even get the medicine that they need but the illegal immigrants on the border are receiving everything they need. My nephew, a veteran, is in ICU because he can't get the medicine he needs. This has got to stop! Let's take care of our American's first.
Julie Steiner
Center Conway
