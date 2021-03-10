To the editor:
Bravo, Jonna Carter! Your fresh new voice in the Sun brightens my day and always makes me laugh. You are definitely your father's daughter, and bring the same light but thoughtful touch to all that you write about, be it rescue dogs, childish politicians or weight-loss options.
If variety is the spice of life, then your seasoning is the special sauce that makes mine better.
Judy Kennedy
Bartlett
