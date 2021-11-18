To the editor:
An open letter to the Freedom Planning Board, selectmen and Freedom voters:
The recent decision by the Freedom Planning Board and selectmen to persuade voters to limit short-term rentals to 45 days per year concerns me.
I have a home on Leavitt Bay — formerly vacation property. I have no desire to rent but am concerned about my rights, which appear to be in jeopardy, and procedures going forward.
My son will inherit my property. He won’t be living here full-time but may be interested in renting.
The income resulting to help pay taxes and maintenance fees would be a priority. I am worried his choice to do so may be restricted if these intentions come to pass.
I understand that this rental subject came into focus because of problems in North Conway. Freedom is a very different community, from demographics, priorities and focus, to general makeup of our town. Having been employed two years at a local STR, I can speak first-hand that I was never aware of similar problems here.
Airbnb and other entities screen applicants, charge considerable security deposits and discourage those who might not be desirable guests.
Some regulation is a good idea — licensing and education plans signed by a landlord, for instance. Limiting number of guests based on size of home and septic capacity makes sense. But dictating time frames is an invasion of privacy and should be the domain of the property owner, not the business of the town of Freedom.
If there has been widespread mayhem occurring at local rental properties, I would be receptive to learning of it. If this is not the case, it is difficult for me to justify any move to limit our citizens’ rights in this manner.
I urge reconsideration of this time restriction, and a little trust that nobody wants problems from misuse of property — whether renting or not. If there are isolated issues, I feel sure they are being dealt with privately and without fanfare.
Judy Blake
Freedom
