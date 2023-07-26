To the editor:
I am easily entertained. I spend hours without getting bored watching the ever-changing panorama of wild things in my yard.
Ms. Saum makes a passionate argument in favor of taking action against "climate change." She believes the cost of doing nothing will exceed the cost of trying to mitigate it. Unfortunately, Ms. Saum is evidently a victim of extremely biased media coverage of this topic. She has plenty of company.
If we accept all of the so-called evidence of climate change, including yesterday's weather, we need to look at the effectiveness of any solutions. With China, India, and Africa increasing their consumption of fossil fuels every year (while the US has remained roughly steady in comparison), and with the earth's climate completely oblivious to country lines, it will make absolutely no difference whether we try to reduce our use of fossil fuels or not. As many climate-change believers have often noted, the damage might already be too late to do anything. On this point, they are correct. It was too late the minute we accepted these countries' right to industrialize. Had we kept them under our collective thumb and denied them the right to modernize, maybe we could have slowed the progression. But they are sovereign countries and they are not going to stop, even if they make paper promises to do so (which they have not.)
Instead, any mitigation than we feel is necessary and cost-effective in the US should be geared not towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but to dealing with the negative impacts. For example, let's stop tearing down forests or building homes in flood plains.
And in the meantime, while rising temperatures will offer some challenges and costs, they will also offer some benefits. Increased worldwide food production is one obvious byproduct of a warmer planet.
