To the editor:
While I do not live in the Conway area, I am greatly concerned about the insistence of masks being worn for a virus that is less dangerous for children than the typical seasonal flu.
All over the state the parents are seeing that some of the measures that were mandated by the government, including schools, did more harm than good.
For example, in Hillsborough County, we had two young men take their lives over the isolation and the fear of going out and getting this virus and “killing their parents.” We should not create an environment of such fear, that children feel hopeless and take their lives.
Parents should be the ultimate decider of what protective measures their children need, not the school system. I urge the local school boards to remove the mask and the vaccination policies for the children and allow the parents to make those choices.
JR Hoell
Former state representative
Dunbarton
