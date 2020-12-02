To the editor:
I am grateful to the shopkeepers of North Conway for keeping their doors open, literally and figuratively. Having just dropped off my daughter to Jeanne Limmer's Dance Center, my sister-in-law and I decided to walk the quaint sidewalks and peak into the storefronts.
While we were strolling with our masks on, we couldn't help but feel the warmth of the December decorations. I had feared entering a store during the busy weekends, but chose to take the chance and entered Soyfire Candle (the shop's door was propped open for anti-covid ventilation). Guilt swept over me as I had impulsively ordered my advent candles online out of fear of in-person shopping. It dawned on me to simply cancel my online purchase and buy my belated candles. The shopkeeper graciously agreed to put together a customized advent box of candles (4 purple and 1 pink) and I was shocked at how much less expensive it was to purchase them from my local vendor. Standing there watching her carefully place my candles into a box, the scents surrounded us in a familiar hug of past years when we had little to worry about. Time stood still; unfortunately the storekeeper couldn't see the smiles behind our masks as we left her shop. I regret not wishing her a Merry Christmas and God bless her for the open door.
I encourage others to find time during this holiday season to support our locals, and know, that on Tuesday nights, the lights twinkle just as brightly as on the busy weekends.
Joy Norkin
Denmark, Maine
