To the editor:
I see various commercials on TV pounding Sara Gideon’s Senate candidacy.
One thing, however, is they are manipulative to the uninformed. They always mention her (specifically “Democratic”) colleague has been accused of rape.
It’s upsetting how much these people go out of their way to mention such an unrelated topic to an unrelated person. Either her colleague committed those acts or not. It shouldn’t affect Sara and her voters.
She has no control over any other human, so why is it her fault someone committed a horrible act?
It has nothing to do with her ideas for Senate. The people who pay for those advertisements are trying too hard to make up nonsense for their own political views. Nowadays, ads are all about hating a certain party, rather than promoting and pursuing a party.
Josephino Thi
Fryeburg, Maine
