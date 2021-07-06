To the editor:
For five years, my letters to the editor to the local Sun papers, my commentary was mostly a conservative political view supporting Donald Trump for President during his campaign and term in office. Certain mainstream news organizations planned and carried out the most unamerican policy ever recorded in the history of our country.
During an interview with a CNN technical director by the name of Charlie Chester said "look at what we did, we got Trump out." If it were not for CNN Trump would not have been voted out. It proved not only CNN’s attempt to remove Trump but their pervasive bias against Republicans. Several networks exposed their favoritism by way of opinions and analysis to carry on CNN’s persistent program the public depend on and accept as true. If CNN serves as a propaganda pipeline and gets away with it, we can no longer have a fair presidential election.
To this day no one can show or prove evidence Trump did anything outside his authority as president. There are many theories but only one applies. The mainstream media are no longer in favor of those who follow the laws of the land. Picking sides answers many questions, none are particularly good.
Now we have a president ignoring the Constitution, canceling Trump’s efforts for oil independence, increasing unemployment that Trump had under control, and allowing hundreds of thousands of people crossing our borders to be dependent on the taxpayers. Whatever else is taking place in Washington we will never know until it is too late. When you put the dots together, they paint a picture terribly like countries that followed the path we are on.
Joseph Dorsett, Sr.
Ossipee
