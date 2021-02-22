To the editor:
The right is fed-up with the continuing negative commentary about Trump and his supporters. Four years is enough. Saying “most Republicans have proven to be mindless sycophants and hypocrites as well as cowards and traitors to the Constitution” as described by Graham Selby in his recent letter is hateful as well as insulting to hard-working honest Americans. Mr. Selby, you should be ashamed of you self making such pejorative remarks.
Your self-proclaimed judge and jury have no idea Trump is guilty of lying and dividing the country. If you know anything about the Constitution, we are all innocent until proven guilty. It is people like you that make up their mind before rather than after the constitutional process. Listening to CNN and company one-sided opinion does not make them correct. Your own thinking makes it so. In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”
The Democratic leadership have arranged themselves to be helpful to the country. Hopefully, their high-profile socialist members will not prevail. Taking a position of “let’s get Trump” is not in anyone’s favor.
“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect)” — Mark Twain.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
