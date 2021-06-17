To the editor:
My letter to the Sun dated June 4, 2021, was focused on those who are part of the movement to restrict American citizens from exercising their rights. Julie Webster has taken it upon herself to be an advocate of the STR issue. Not in my back yard should not be good enough to prevent our citizens from investing in their family’s future. I am sorry if I insulted you in any way.
Your position and your supporters clearly show a certain condemnation for anyone who does not follow your thinking. I shall dare to voice my opinion wherever and whenever I have the right to do so. Poor planning on the valley’s part does not constitute restricting American citizens of their rights.
The perception in the matter of short-term rentals is directed at not only the vacationers but anyone who comes to the valley or invest in the valley. I believe the battle cry was, “suck it up.”
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
