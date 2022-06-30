There have been several columnists and reporters writing opinions about our leaders and politicians lately. Professionals are supposed to be gathering and telling the truth, so the American voters have truthful information when choosing who they support or do not support.
An opinion is a “belief not based on absolute certainty or positive knowledge but on what seems true, valid, or probable to one’s own mind,” according to Webster's Dictionary.
We certainly cannot prevent people from having opinions. But when it comes to professional columnists and reporters their first duty is to gather the truth, not destroy careers and families by accusing people of what they think they are all about.
Using the power of persuasion when you are part of a multimedia organization by writing negative, judgmental commentary is far from seeking the truth. Negative opinions coupled with analysis has our country in a proficiency in deceiving the public's ability to choose wisely.
We have always been dependent on the people of journalism to keep us informed of the events of the day. At this very moment we are being informed the economy is doing fine while gasoline prices are reaching $6 per gallon and the cost of living is increasing each day.
President Joe Biden remarked there is nothing he can do about it. Why is Congress and the news media silent about such remarks. He is the one person that can and should do something about the runaway inflation that is getting shameful each day.
