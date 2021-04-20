To the editor:
Michael Kerin’s letter of April 9 has the makings of a top-notch CNN reporter. You know like the one who went to work for CNN to be part of the lies and false rumors against Trump. Having Socialist anti-semites in the Democratic Party advocating such things as eliminating policing in America is not a conspiracy theory. It is just one of the Communist goals shown in the congressional records.
Claiming that the early settlers were farmers and simple people you have been on the farm too long. Your ignorance and narrow-mindedness for anyone who does not think like you is overwhelming.
You either missed the point about eliminating the filibuster or your knowledge of a Senate imperative that has protected the country for 244 years is non-existent. On the other hand, your need to disagree takes first place.
If your intolerance were not on your sleeve, I would suggest you speak to a person who was born in 1942 and raised under the Third Reich. She could explain that many of the Communist goals being practiced in America today mirror what was taking place as the Third Reich was gearing up. Do you get the picture Kerins? I have firsthand knowledge of just how power hunger the Democratic machine is becoming.
I suggest you go back to History 101 before you tell me what a conspiracy theory is and the truth. The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer acknowledged they would not work with the new administration the day Trump was sworn in.
“The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it.” — George Orwell
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
