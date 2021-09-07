To the editor:
Recent letters by Michael Kerins and Walter Davis are about as preposterous as Joe Biden’s decision-making. Instead of commenting on the Biden administration’s complete failure, they sound like a broken record criticizing Donald Trump for no other reason but repugnance.
American citizens are questioning if Joe Biden is ill, misinformed or intentionally transforming the country. Certainly, an intelligent person could not agree with the way he botched the withdrawal in Afghanistan.
All Michael Kerins and Walter Davis seem to be interested in is making accusations fabricated by way of opinions and analysis that destroyed Trump’s re-election and a host of bystanders’ reputations.
The readers do not need Mr. Davis to reiterate old news because he does not have the sagacity to recognize the truth about Joe Biden’s poor performance. And the House of Representatives Marxist behavior. The American people better wake up and realize the seriousness the changes taking place that are far removed from our constitutional democracy.
The reality of Afghanistan is people fleeing for their life from the cruelest terrorist on earth partly due to our own failures and deserve our protection. But to allow hundreds of thousands of illegals to cross our southern border at will is not only a damaging decision it is total insanity and most certainly has an impact on the taxpayers. Telling the truth is not difficult. All you must do is consider realities.
“The more a society drifts from the truth the more it will hate those who speak it.” — George Orwell
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
