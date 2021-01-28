To the editor:
I have been reading and participating in the paper’s opinions since 2016. Although I have backed off somewhat, I find Steve Webster cannot give up insulting the citizens and voters of Donald Trump. I am one of those “supports” and take his commentary personal.
If you are not a liberal, Mr. Webster, then your position appears questionable. Putting words in opinion writings commentary is hateful. I do not believe Paul Young and Leslie Davis approved of the handful of radicals that participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol incident. Accusing them of doing so may be covered under the First Amendment, but to do so is not covered under respect for choosing who we support and vote for. Comparing the Capitol incident with the War of 1812 questions your knowledge of history.
You hold Donald Trump and supports blamable for all the un-American incidents that occurred during his tenure. Therefore you should recognize what he has done for the country in the area of his duties as president. Where you are coming from is obviously a position of dislike for Trump and his supporters, nothing more.
You should also realize that the fall of Donald Trump was perpetrated by persons and organizations that had an obligation not to be one-sided. You would be better off leaving well enough alone and accept the results of the election since they apparently are in your favor.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
