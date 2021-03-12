To the editor:
It behooves me to understand the justification surrounding the decision of tagging someone else’s story as false in the political area. When their sources for publishing their decision comes from the same committees and organizations that have proven to be one-sided and bias.
Referring to the article by USA Today Fact Check: Titled “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (AOC) net worth is not close to one million dollars.” Using fact-check sources like The New York Times, CNN, NPR and reports from federal government commissions and AOC’s affiliation to the House of Representatives disclosures are slanted.
These same sources have spent the last four years pummeling, degrading and accusing the ex-president of the United States and his family of misuse of power and criminal activity, by way of “fact checking" and “opinions.” The political arm of these sources went as far to impeach the president and carry out investigations without any thought of the ex-president's unprecedented successes in the matters that were mishandled for years.
Our new administration has positioned themselves to carry on the accomplishments but choose to undo what is good for the country. It is a war against our constitutional democracy/republic.
What is taking place is an attempt to destroy our way of life by altering and ignoring the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
