To the editor:
I have been involved in the politics ever since Donald Trump decided to run for president. Ever since his win, news networks have been biased and the legislative branch of Congress has shown their disdain.
Constitutional democracy has proven to be a successful and workable only when we follow the rules and laws our ancestors gave us. I was shocked at the unbalanced condition between the members of Congress and the working families’ salaries and benefits. The legislative branch of government is supposed to be responsible for representing the people of the United States.
“Notice the difference from being in control and needing control” — Marilyn Suttle.
Members of the House are getting legislation passed that is more personal than essential. And do not give me that racist bull … this is the type of legislation that has stifled the significant issues for five years. It has contributed to rising prices and the cost of living.
It is noticeably clear congressional representatives are reaping the harvest we provide. It clearly shows the members of Congress are getting wealthy and retiring with a golden severance, while the working families struggle to make ends meet.
Nancy Pelosi’s personal wealth is reported at $120 million. The 20 wealthiest senators and representatives’ wealth range from $28 million to $283 million.
Do you really think they are representing the people? These are staggering figures up and down the scale. Keep in mind these It has been reported a substantial part Nancy Pelosi and company’s wealth comes from stocks trading information that is against the law for ordinary people. (Real Clear politics 12/15/21).
Congress is using the people they represent as a blank check.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
