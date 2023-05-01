The incompetence of President Joe Biden and his administration coupled with the relentless pursuit of Donald Trump has left Washington weak on domestic and world issues. The deliberate, brazen, and unconcealed abuse of the law at every level proves an unwelcome transformation of the United States is more than a theory.
The usual House and Senate daily business is no longer for the benefit of the country and its people. Special interest groups and organizations have taken away the voice of the people. Any party member can clearly see that the absence of justice in the face of such behavior is moving us closer to a Marxist regime.
The present democratic leadership has bullied, disgraced, and dictated what we must do and when. We have forgotten the United States became a great nation under “God and Country" not money and greed.
Make no mistake about it the Communist Party is close to completing what they planned when the adopted their 45 goals to cripple the United States under the terms they made loveable: progressivism and socialism. — Alexander Trachtenberg, 1944.
Jonathan Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said, “China is preparing for war with the U.S. as well as neighboring Asian Countries.”
The leadership we hired to do our bidding must pull together in 2024, or our children will be telling our great grandchildren what it was like when we were free.
Live Free or Die will become more than a logo on a license plate.
