The incompetence of President Joe Biden and his administration coupled with the relentless pursuit of Donald Trump has left Washington weak on domestic and world issues. The deliberate, brazen, and unconcealed abuse of the law at every level proves an unwelcome transformation of the United States is more than a theory.

