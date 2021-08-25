To the editor:
The way CNN is reporting the Biden administration's catastrophic failures is a disgrace to journalism. Even in the face of Biden's incompetence and total lack of foreign policy they cannot report the truth to the American people.
Several other networks and reporters are following the same school of thought for no other reason except to save face. The recent events in Afghanistan and the deliberate cancellation of successful policies have been a disaster.
Trump's policies were working for the country and the people. Losing the election does not constitute turning Trump’s accomplishments into defeats and are questionable as to the Biden administration’s motives.
It is time American citizens put party affiliation aside and consider the seriousness of such decisions. We are not at this juncture merely by blaming any one person but rather because of selfish and poor decision-making, greed and personal dislike that has brainwashed the public.
We are on the path of socialism that leads to communism. If we do not change direction no one individual is to blame, there is enough to go around. Who we put in office to handle our affairs is more important than what party we are affiliated? The House of Representative Democratic Socialist (The Mob) are further proof of deliberate disregard to the oath they swore to uphold the Constitution.
With thousands of American citizens stranded in a war-torn country controlled by leading terrorists, President Biden is denying they are in harm’s way. Biden should resign as a result of his inability to govern the office of the president of the United States.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
