To the editor:
I was listening to Rep. Nancy Pelosi being interviewed on TV back in late October of this year. I do not remember the commentator’s name, but one thing Pelosi said rings in my ear to this day. Her tone and facial expression were incredibly focused. Her comment was, “Donald Trump will never be elected president again.”
As a Republican and strong supporter of Donald Trump I must say I believed what she said because of the way she said it. What I could not get my head around was the certainty of such an event. Most of the major news organizations were against Trump and publicly announced it through their reporters and newspapers. I never gave it a thought if any of it was truthful or accurate but that comment by Nancy Pelosi told me deep in my soul it was true.
The American people should not accept the presidential election results. In order to confirm a person who never ran for the office is a violation of our most important rights, one citizen, one vote. It takes unexpected events such as the virus problem to demoralize the country.
That day convinced me that Washington, news organizations and the Democratic Party leadership used fear of the virus to manipulate our voting rights. As a result, we were told not to vote for Donald Trump.
Anyone with the power to do so should see to it that Joe Biden is never sworn in as president of our United States.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
