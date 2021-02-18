To the editor:
OK, The Conway Daily Sun provides us with an opinion section. Let me reiterate — “opinion” section. As I staggered to my study this morning cautiously to reach my favorite chair the clock struck 2:45 a.m. I just could not wait to re-read the opinions of The Conway Daily Sun letter writers’ complaints on Trump’s impeachment trial.
I was not disappointed it was the same-o, same-o. Walter Davis wants the Republican jurors to act like Perry Mason and hammer the hell out of Trump. Graham Shelby has a crystal ball that tells him Trump is guilty as hell. James Pietrangelo wants to start a newspaper to threaten The Conway Daily Sun for being too bias against conservatives. And Michael Kerins thinks Bill Catalucci lies about his opinions.
The bright spot in my opinion was Frank Evans’ letter; there is no racism in the Confederate battle flag. We have no reason to be hiding our history it is who we are like it or not. Being a little biased is in all of us with exceptions. CNN, The New York Times to name a few are much more than bias. These guys by example of how they reported President Trump are dangerously one sided far too much to call themselves committed to America and the Constitution. Third-person reporting (opinions) of President Trump without foundation or facts is something I consider feeding the public intentional lies and half-truths.
It is not The Conway Daily Sun and affiliates that threaten our country. It is CNN, NYT opinions and social networks like Facebook, Twitter and the like with their unleased treatment of freedom of speech. Including our Washington leadership.
Joseph Dorsett, Sr.
Ossipee
