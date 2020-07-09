To the editor:
I need to respond to District 5 Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli of Nashua who wrote a letter to the editor on Black appointees to state boards.
It is the role of the Executive Council to confirm or not confirm nominees brought forward by the governor of New Hampshire. The governor does not have to consult with executive councilors on who he is bringing forward. He can take suggestions and recommendations from councilors if he asks for their input and in some cases it is wise to do that.
But let’s be clear, the reason Eddie Edwards (nominated as the executive director of the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification) and Ryan Terrell (nominated to the State Board of Education) were rejected by the Democratic-controlled Council was not because of their qualifications; it was because they are conservatives.
Mr. Edwards has had a long public service career in law enforcement and regulatory compliance working both in local and state government. Ryan Terrell, is a very talented and smart gentleman who has a tremendous background in business and communications. Both men, if confirmed, would have been an asset to New Hampshire state government.
As far as the question of race, I can only hope the council did not use that as a determining factor in the outcome of rejecting both Black nominees. Having said that, I did listen to the council's online discussion about the Terrell nomination, and I was concerned by the tone of that particular debate.
On Dec, 14, 2017, through an executive order, Gov. Chris Sununu created the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion. This was a signal that the governor wants to advance opportunities for state minority groups to receive equal opportunity to participate in N.H. government.
New Hampshire is listed among the top three livable states in the country. It has great natural resources. But its greatest asset are its people who volunteer on local and state boards. Everyone is encouraged to participate and be a part of the New Hampshire experience. The diversity of ideas, ethnic backgrounds and active participation on these boards are good for our future.
Joseph D. Kenney
Wakefield
