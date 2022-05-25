The shortage of baby formula is real. As parents, we all go through the purchasing phase of diapers, the instruction on how to install a baby car seat and the constant purchasing of baby formula and food. We want the best for the development of our babies. Safety and good nutrients are paramount.
In some cases, a parent or foster parent needs a certain specialty baby formula for their baby. Case in point, I was contacted by a foster parent of a 3½-month-old baby who was born with drugs in his system and contracted COVID along with bacterial meningitis. The baby was extremely sick while trying different types of baby formula. The formula that ultimately worked was nutramigen hypoallergenic infant formula. The foster family has only 10 days of supply left.
Nutramigen Hypoallergenic formula has been difficult to find in the stores. Many of the companies that stocked baby formula have been approached but have back orders without a clear date in sight for delivery. I personally have reached out to our commissioner of Health and Human Services, and she explained the department has no ability to source baby formula. No doubt our Special Supplemental Nutrition Programs for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and hospitals are feeling the pinch as well.
The new military operation “Fly Formula” is a recent effort from the White House to order baby formula from abroad and fly it in via military aircraft. Of course, these orders will go to the most underserved areas of the country first — 1.4 million eight ounces of baby formula will touch down for round one of this operation. And subsequent rounds will continue.
Unfortunately, this is the first time in my lifetime I have heard about baby formula shortages, which can now lead to a black market or unscrupulous people who will try to price gouge. There is no time to squabble about who is to blame for this baby formula shortage in our country but to act and deliver the product to the United States from our allies in order to feed our babies. A friend in need is a friend indeed.
