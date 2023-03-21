To the editor:
I would like to thank the great people of Ossipee for giving me the honor to serve as their selectman for the past three years. It has been both a humbling and rewarding experience that I will never forget.
To the editor:
I would like to thank the great people of Ossipee for giving me the honor to serve as their selectman for the past three years. It has been both a humbling and rewarding experience that I will never forget.
The time I spent as your selectman was extremely challenging with many incredible successes. The Whittier Bridge, which sat idle on land since 2008, was one of the top priorities. Within the first two years of my tenure that bridge now sits across the water.
Another huge accomplishment was getting the financial affairs of the town in order. This was done through a restructuring of the finance office, being fiscally prudent and bringing in new finance software and ensuring that the illegal tax payment plans ended.
This change has been proven a success by the annual audit, which has been the best in decades and an unassigned fund balance in excess of $2 million. The largest, most impactful change was the zoning revision committee of which I had the pleasure of being chairman.
This committee, within a period of five months, completely updated and modernized the ordinance to be both pro-business and pro-housing. This was then reaffirmed through the ballot box by the people with all 25 zoning articles passing. This is going to have the most long-lasting positive impact on the great people of Ossipee.
Although I am saddened by my loss, I truly believe that Ossipee’s best days are ahead, and I look forward to serving again in the future.
Jonathan Smith
Ossipee
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.