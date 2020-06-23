To the editor:
Do our representatives really wonder why we question them as they have led us down this path we are currently on?
On Feb. 29, the U.S. Surgeon General tweeted “STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching Coronavirus.” Now this week, he wants you to “exercise your freedom by choosing to wear a mask.”
Rep. Jerry Knirk responded to me on how WHO changed its position on mask wearing. On June 5, WHO stated “masks aren’t necessary unless you are sick.’’
Three days later, they now say to wear a mask, and if you choose a paper mask it should be a minimum of three layers (the latter missing from Rep. Knirk’s response).
Rep. Knirk doesn’t think we should follow the data conducted by a random scientific study conducted since 1946 that paper/cloth masks don’t stop the virus. But he has yet to tell us why a bandana works.
If our representatives would have just said, “If you’re sick/symptomatic stay home, but if you absolutely have to go out while you’re sick, wear a mask,” that works for me. If you are a business owner and you choose to have a mask requirement, I accept that as well, and I can choose whether or not I want to patronize your business.
Knirk doesn’t feel like we should do our own research. He thinks we should just shut up and listen to our representatives. He likes to also add that he’s a doctor so we should be listening to him, even though many other qualified doctors take an opposing view. Dear Dr. Knirk, I think I’ll get a second opinion.
Jon Schippani
Intervale
