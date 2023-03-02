I would like to extend my congratulations and deep respect to Carol Edmunds for her 55 years of service at Memorial Hospital (which may be unprecedented). I had the pleasure to work with Carol when I arrived to work as an emergency physician at Memorial on July 4, 1988.
My orientation was the opportunity to see over 100 patients in a 24-hour period and Carol was by my side offering help, guidance, support, and her wonderfully kind and softly ironic humor. When a particularly difficult or challenging patient would arrive and threaten the staff or attempt to undermine our ability to help them, Carol would patiently and kindly attempt to de-escalate the situation offering warmth and support and then would let off steam when, while walking out of the patient's earshot, say quietly to herself, "Your mother must be so proud."
I never saw her flustered, and she was always a steady and calming presence with a quiet insightful intelligence. Beneath her modest demeanor was a nurse of the first order.
She may or may not retire before her 60th year with Memorial. Whatever she does, I wish her, and her family continued happiness and all the best. Carol was one of the many reasons why Memorial Hospital was for me such a special place to work. Thank you Carol, for your extraordinary dedication and over half-century of service. You are a rare individual and a privilege to know.
