To the editor:
I was sad to note the passing of Charlotte Whiting who was a nurse's nurse and a friend to me. In my 45 years in health care, I have worked with many wonderful nurses. Among my favorites, Charlotte was among the very best.
Beneath her crusty exterior was a deep and curious intellect and a passion for the nursing profession and the healing arts. Whenever she came on duty in the emergency department at Memorial Hospital at 11 p.m., I always smiled knowing it was going to be a good shift with a true partner who shared my desire to provide the best care I could.
Over the years we developed a mutual respect and understanding and could work seamlessly without words. When I would attend to a patient with congestive heart failure, she would appear behind me and without request hand me two loaded syringes with the right amount of the right medication that we could administer in a timely way.
We shared a love of our profession, crossword puzzles, and looking at human foibles in an empathetic and ironic way. Charlotte was a colleague, friend, and kindred spirit whom I will miss greatly.
Jon Burroughs
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.