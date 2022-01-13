To the editor:
The anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection renewed my sense of disbelief and anger that thousands of Americans would violate the nation’s Capitol, threaten our Congress, and brutally attack police and National Guard defenders. Even more amazing, perhaps, and certainly more discouraging, is the report that the number of Americans who believe the Big Lie has grown in the year since the attack. Our democracy remains under siege.
There is apparently no way to convince Trump loyalists, including an incredible number of Republican members of Congress that their concept of patriotism is warped. So, the strategy for those of us wishing to preserve and strengthen our democracy must be to remove from positions of political authority as many Trump cultists as possible.
The compelling need for Democrats, independents, and Republicans who reject the distortions of Trump’s sycophants and misled followers is to identify, nominate and elect to office candidates who will reject authoritarianism in favor of democracy at every level of government. Also, those candidates who will restore civility to political conversation and interaction, those who will condemn acts of violence and domestic terrorism for what they are and candidates who will respect that we are a nation of laws and uphold the Constitution of the United States.
To succeed, this strategy will require that we resist current efforts of Republican-controlled legislatures to corrupt the electoral process through gerrymandering, voter suppression and baseless accusations of election fraud.
Such efforts are succeeding in more than a few state and local bodies. Further success will ensure that Trump Republicans gain control of the electoral process and thus permit the triumph of authoritarianism over democracy.
“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” We should heed these words, attributed to Edmund Burke, and act to avoid that triumph.
John McDowell
Randolph
