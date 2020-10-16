To the editor:
It has been interesting to read letters and ads from state Rep. Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway). It seems as though he wants the people of Conway to believe he is a "passionate supporter of education." His votes in the State House tell a far different story.
A few weeks ago, he wrote about charter schools and the partisan rejection of a $46 million federal charter school grant by him and his Democrats on the Fiscal Committee. In one paragraph he recognizes the good work and quality education of charter schools but in the next raises concerns about the quality of instruction. Which is it?
I would think that as a member of the Education Committee, he should know that in seven of eight subject/grade categories, charter schools outperform traditional public schools. So why not fund them?
He also was wrong about the required number of “certified” teachers required in charter schools. It is 50 percent. Something he should know being on the Education Committee. He voted against a $100,000 budget appropriation to provide scholarships worth $1.5 million of college credits for our children. So, what part of education does he support?
Woodcock talks about his fear that a new charter school would result in less money for the declining student population in traditional public schools. (What's wrong with cost saving?) It is strange that he does not know that charter schools ARE public schools. His real objective comes out here. It is all about money, not the kids. He was right about one thing — it is time to move to a 21st century model. That model puts parents in control of their children’s education, not their ZIP code. School choice needs to be available for all, not just the wealthy. Our school taxes should go with the children to where they are educated, not monopolized by only going to declining traditional public schools!
John Hartman
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.