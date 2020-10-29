To the editor:
Karen Umberger deserves re-election as your state representative. As a state representative for 10 years, she has always supported the people of Conway, Chatham, Eaton and Hales Location no matter what your party affiliation was. You can count on Karen to be pro small business, pro public education to include charter schools, pro broadband expansion in rural areas, pro second amendment rights and supporting mental health and addiction recovery. Karen will never vote for an income or sales tax. Business tax increases are also off the table. It is essential that the state live within its means, just like each and every one of us must do.
Karen knows in order to get good legislation passed it requires hard work and, almost always, bipartisan support. The legislative process is difficult at best but she is very familiar with the process and has been able to move legislation through both the House and the Senate. A perfect example was Medicaid expansion as well as the many times she worked on developing a state budget that both Democrat and Republican governors signed. Please join with me in voting for Karen Umberger as your state representative on November 3.
John Hartman
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.