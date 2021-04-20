To the editor:
Quddus Snyder has returned from wintering in Tennessee, a former Confederate slave state deep in Dixie. I’m sure he associated with many fine people some of whom are decedents of Confederate soldiers and all. Given this, one would think Snyder would not be so offended being greeted by a Confederate battle flag upon his return to Eaton as he claimed in his letter of April 15.
Meanwhile, he does not seem to care that people in Eaton and all who pass through might be offended by his anti-white Black fist signs and his Communist red fist signs he has posted in town. Lots of hypocrisy here. At least in his last letter he dropped his middle initial “Z” from his name.
While researching the Eaton voter list, the Eaton Conservative Group found that his real middle initial should be a “T” based on his middle name on that list not a “Z” as in his letters. Which is it Snyder?
John Hartman
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.