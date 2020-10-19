To the editor:
I am pleased to endorse Norman Tregenza to represent the Mount Washington Valley in the state Legislature for District 7.
Having worked with Norman on various projects for two decades, I can attest to his energy, intelligence, reliability and honesty dealing with valley people of both political parties.
Tregenza represents the valley because he knows and has worked with or has grown up with most people here and has represented them as a Legislator in the past. He knows every town and their issues in the district. He is a U.S. Armed Forces veteran.
Tregenza is conscientious of environmental issues, a supporter of improving education quality and school choice while reducing tax burdens and regulations on our citizens, businesses and valley visitors. This is an opportunity to be represented by a longtime local legislator rather than his retired opponent who moved to Jackson just a few years ago.
John Hartman
Eaton
