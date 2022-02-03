It has been a year of Brainless Biden and his progressive Democrats running our country.
Time to review his achievements: First, the coronavirus problem was not solved. We are still made to mask. The economy is declining. Gasoline, heating oil and gas prices are exploding due to Biden's shutting down the Keystone pipeline and his war on oil. Inflation is now at a 40-year high and climbing. Interest rates are climbing. Store shelves are becoming empty, and it's not just toilet paper.
Biden is keeping the southern border wide open with millions of illegal aliens being smuggled at night to airports near you spreading coronavirus and overwhelming local housing, hospitals, schools and taking your future jobs.
Violent crime is ravaging Democrat-run cities along with illegal drugs like deadly fentanyl. Police are targets now. Left-wing school boards are closing schools, teaching gay porn, and telling white kids they’re racist. Parents are being excluded. The woke school boards are running rampant.
Our allies don't trust us after Afghanistan. Our enemies are embolden resulting in a new Cold War with Russia about to invade Ukraine and China threatening Taiwan not to mention stealing our jobs and technology and paying off multiple politicians like Biden and his son Hunter.
There’s just an overall sense of malaise now not seen since President Jimmy Carter. Worst of all, we have three more Biden years. No wonder his approval ratings have tanked. Clearly indicating buyer's remorse.
There is a solution! Vote Republican this year and in 2024 to get a majority in Congress who can save our country. Your vote matters!
