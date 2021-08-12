To the editor:
The discussion of masks and vaccines is important but ignores a much more serious and very dangerous situation. President Joe Biden's open border policy is spreading COVID-19 throughout the United States. Over a million illegal immigrants have streamed across our open southern border this year and the rate is now approaching 250,000 a month and growing rapidly.
These people are coming not only from South and Central America but now from Africa and all parts of the world. Many of them are carrying the Delta variant and who knows what next variant our vaccines can't stop as millions more illegal immigrants are allowed to come and stay.
This high rate has completely overwhelmed our border facilities. As a result, these people are quickly shipped out all over our country without proper screening, tracking and vaccinations. Why is Biden and his progressive Democrat lawmakers allowing this? Are they trying to flip swing states? Trying to cause a shutdown with reduced voting requirements subject to fraud like in 2020 to get re-elected?
This continuous super-spreading event is a recipe for disaster. This could easily cause another pandemic in our country threatening your family, friends and neighbors. If Biden really wants to stop COVID, he should quit spreading it with his open borders. Call your representatives to control our borders like Trump had done. Your voice matters now. In 2022 your vote matters!
John Hartman
Eaton
