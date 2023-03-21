A few thoughts I’d like to share from the recent town meeting around planning. The fire department volunteers from Bartlett Village were advocating for a study to upgrade or replace their tanker garage; clearly by their description it needs to be replaced. It wasn’t approved, but it prompts a more important question.
Shouldn’t we be planning 20 years out for all of our town’s infrastructure? This is critical if we want to continue to have one of New Hampshire's lowest property tax rates in the future. The plan by design highlights what we consider important by aligning what our vision is and to how we fund it.
An example, a plan that supports the fire department evolving from fighting structural fires to supervising hazmat incidences is one. Responding to EV accidents and pulling the fireman’s loop on a 100 KW battery is critical to safely towing a damage electric vehicle, this may mean specialized equipment to fight lithium fires or advanced training. But if the town instituted a charge of $500 per incident to the auto insurance company, these expenses could be covered.
Another may be avoiding a new tanker garage by building a public safety facility that has tanker and ambulance bays, provides new offices for police and town services, enables the highway department to expand at the old town hall. All real possibilities. It could be financed by allowing a developer to build condos above a mixed-use facility.
There are many things we can do reduce taxpayer expense and plan for the future. I just think we need to transition from thinking about the town budget as a household expense to a business that is committed to delivering Bartlett’s vision through proper alignment of funding and expenditure.
