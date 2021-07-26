To the editor:
I want to commend writer Tom Eastman and The Conway Daily Sun on your article about the lost logging village of Livermore in the July 24, 2021, edition ("Livermore, nevermore").
I am a history buff and a former U.S. Forest Service employee and I love to learn about old logging operations and towns.
I also have spent over 40 years in the Swift Diamond, Roaring Brook areas of Dixville and Dixville Notch hunting and looking for the remains of old logging camps.
I am hoping to attend guide Cort Hansen's next tour of the Livermore area this fall. I enjoyed reading his and Dr. Peter Crane's information about Livermore.
I presently live in North Conway and am from the Berlin / Gorham area, where I grew up.
Thank you and again great story. I really enjoyed reading it.
John Clark
North Conway
